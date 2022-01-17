Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZLIOY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZLIOY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of ZLIOY opened at $6.86 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.43. Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology has a 52 week low of $6.33 and a 52 week high of $16.79.

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Company Profile

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of construction machineries and agricultural machineries. It operates through the following segments: Construction Machinery, Agricultural Machinery, and Financial Services. The Construction Machinery segment consists of concrete machinery sub-segment, crane machinery sub-segment, and others.

