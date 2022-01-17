ZooKeeper Price Down 3.5% Over Last Week (ZOO)

ZooKeeper (CURRENCY:ZOO) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 17th. One ZooKeeper coin can now be bought for $0.0788 or 0.00000185 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ZooKeeper has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. ZooKeeper has a market capitalization of $7.59 million and approximately $122,628.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002348 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.48 or 0.00062146 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.04 or 0.00070500 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,266.05 or 0.07664655 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,533.97 or 0.99817209 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.51 or 0.00069244 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00007874 BTC.

About ZooKeeper

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 96,411,972 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming

ZooKeeper Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZooKeeper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZooKeeper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZooKeeper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

