Zero (ZER) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $55,639.00

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. Zero has a market capitalization of $1.10 million and $55,639.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Zero has traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Zero coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000237 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $137.85 or 0.00326803 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.21 or 0.00126153 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.16 or 0.00085735 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003228 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Zero

Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 10,958,882 coins. The official message board for Zero is medium.com/@zerocurrency . Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

