Zenvia Inc (NASDAQ:ZENV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Zenvia Inc (NASDAQ:ZENV) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, a growth of 51.6% from the December 15th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 103,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Several brokerages have weighed in on ZENV. Zacks Investment Research cut Zenvia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Zenvia from $35.00 to $30.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.
Shares of ZENV opened at $6.02 on Monday. Zenvia has a 12-month low of $5.49 and a 12-month high of $20.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zenvia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,788,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Zenvia during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zenvia during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,721,000. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zenvia during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,341,000. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zenvia during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,444,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.48% of the company’s stock.
Zenvia Company Profile
Zenvia Inc provides customer experience communications platform which empowers businesses to create unique journeys for their end-customers along their life cycle across range of B2C verticals. Zenvia Inc is based in S?O PAULO.
Featured Article: Recession
Receive News & Ratings for Zenvia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zenvia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.