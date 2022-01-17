Zenvia Inc (NASDAQ:ZENV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Zenvia Inc (NASDAQ:ZENV) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, a growth of 51.6% from the December 15th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 103,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ZENV. Zacks Investment Research cut Zenvia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Zenvia from $35.00 to $30.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

Get Zenvia alerts:

Shares of ZENV opened at $6.02 on Monday. Zenvia has a 12-month low of $5.49 and a 12-month high of $20.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $31.33 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zenvia will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zenvia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,788,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Zenvia during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zenvia during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,721,000. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zenvia during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,341,000. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zenvia during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,444,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.48% of the company’s stock.

Zenvia Company Profile

Zenvia Inc provides customer experience communications platform which empowers businesses to create unique journeys for their end-customers along their life cycle across range of B2C verticals. Zenvia Inc is based in S?O PAULO.

Featured Article: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Zenvia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zenvia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.