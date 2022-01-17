Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Shares Sold by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC lowered its position in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 68.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,199 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,694 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZEN. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk in the second quarter valued at about $1,275,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Zendesk by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,706 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,133,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Zendesk by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Zendesk by 10.2% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 19,393 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Zendesk by 217.3% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 7,514 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 5,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total value of $4,326,513.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 251 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $32,379.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 110,972 shares of company stock worth $11,255,112. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZEN shares. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Zendesk in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Zendesk from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Zendesk from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Zendesk in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zendesk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.92.

Shares of Zendesk stock opened at $100.41 on Monday. Zendesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.51 and a twelve month high of $166.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of -51.23 and a beta of 1.09.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 31.60% and a negative net margin of 18.59%. The business had revenue of $346.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

