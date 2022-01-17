Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Shares Sold by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,086,576 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,005 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.90% of Zendesk worth $126,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Zendesk by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 262,255 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,524,000 after purchasing an additional 20,863 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zendesk by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 18,676 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 10,186 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zendesk by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,520 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Zendesk by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,935 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zendesk by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 27,847 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 9,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total transaction of $970,257.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Norman Gennaro sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.14, for a total transaction of $515,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,972 shares of company stock valued at $11,255,112 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. dropped their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.92.

Zendesk stock opened at $100.41 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Zendesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.51 and a 12-month high of $166.60.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The business had revenue of $346.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.33 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 18.59% and a negative return on equity of 31.60%. The business’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

