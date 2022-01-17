Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) to “Buy”

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $124.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.94% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Organic growth remained a key strength at Cboe Global. The company plans to invest approximately $25 million in organic growth initiatives in 2021.The company eyes strategic acquisitions to gain a competitive edge by diversifying, adding capabilities to its portfolio, generate expense synergies and venture into new markets. Cboe Global explores new markets like the Middle East, Scandinavia and Asia. Trading volume growth should continue to drive transaction fee. Strong liquidity has been aiding capital deployment. Shares of the company have outperformed the industry in a year. Escalating expenses put pressure on margin expansion. It expects core expenses to rise in 2021, with adjusted operating expenses expected to be in the range of $536 to $541 million. The company faces competition that tends to reduce market share and leverage of the business.”

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

CBOE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Compass Point raised Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.73.

NASDAQ:CBOE traded down $2.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $118.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 734,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,120. Cboe Global Markets has a twelve month low of $87.00 and a twelve month high of $139.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.47. The company has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27 and a beta of 0.63.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $369.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.91 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.46, for a total value of $264,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.36, for a total value of $1,007,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,500 shares of company stock worth $1,939,470 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBOE. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 296.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

Further Reading: What is Green Investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cboe Global Markets (CBOE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.