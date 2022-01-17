Zacks Investment Research Lowers Workiva (NYSE:WK) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Workiva (NYSE:WK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Workiva LLC offers a cloud-based and mobile-enabled platform for enterprises to collect, manage, report and analyze critical business data in real time. The company provides solutions for compliance, risk, sustainability and management reporting as well as enterprise risk management. It serves the manufacturing and materials, energy and utilities, financial services, healthcare, media and entertainment, real estate, retail, consumer goods, services, transportation and technology and telecom industries. Workiva LLC is headquartered in Ames, Iowa. “

Get Workiva alerts:

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Workiva from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $131.17.

NYSE WK opened at $116.82 on Thursday. Workiva has a 52-week low of $80.00 and a 52-week high of $173.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of -185.43 and a beta of 1.41.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.27. Workiva had a negative net margin of 7.55% and a negative return on equity of 31.90%. The business had revenue of $112.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.52 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Workiva will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Workiva news, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.31, for a total transaction of $3,732,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jill Klindt sold 26,000 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $4,186,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 981,000 shares of company stock valued at $148,348,750. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WK. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workiva in the first quarter worth $2,535,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Workiva by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,354 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Workiva by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,541 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Workiva during the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, abrdn plc increased its position in Workiva by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 576,426 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,214,000 after purchasing an additional 60,116 shares during the period. 87.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Workiva

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

Read More: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Workiva (WK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.