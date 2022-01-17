Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It focuses on research and development of genomic therapies as well as develops medicines for patient with genetic diseases. The Company’s product pipeline includes SB-525, SB-FIX, SB-318, SB-913, SB-728-T and SB-728-HSPC. Sangamo Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Sangamo BioSciences Inc., is based in Richmond, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Wedbush restated a hold rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sangamo Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.58.

NASDAQ SGMO opened at $6.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $932.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.18. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.03 and a 1 year high of $16.79.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $28.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.96 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 167.16% and a negative return on equity of 39.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Biogen Inc. sold 28,884 shares of Sangamo Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total transaction of $248,402.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 186,509 shares of company stock worth $1,594,773. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $111,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 13.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. 51.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

