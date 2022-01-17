Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pulmatrix, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which is engaged in developing inhaled therapies for serious pulmonary disease. The Company’s proprietary product pipeline includes PUR1900, an inhaled anti-fungal for cystic fibrosis, PUR0200, a branded generic for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease which are in different clinical stage. Its technology platform consists of iSPERSE. Pulmatrix, Inc., formerly known as Ruthigen, Inc., is based in Lexington, MA. “

Shares of Pulmatrix stock opened at $0.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.58. Pulmatrix has a one year low of $0.39 and a one year high of $3.04.

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 million. Pulmatrix had a negative return on equity of 34.73% and a negative net margin of 283.61%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pulmatrix will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PULM. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pulmatrix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Pulmatrix by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Pulmatrix by 1,563.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 265,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 249,495 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Pulmatrix during the 2nd quarter valued at $288,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pulmatrix by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 504,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 16,184 shares in the last quarter. 13.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pulmatrix, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel inhaled therapeutic products for respiratory and other diseases. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of respiratory diseases and infections. It offers products based on its proprietary dry powder delivery technology, iSPERSE, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

