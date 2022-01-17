Zacks: Brokerages Expect Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) to Post $0.12 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Stevanato Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.11. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stevanato Group will report full-year earnings of $0.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.55. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.56. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Stevanato Group.
Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported €0.10 ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of €0.46 ($0.52) by (€0.36) (($0.41)). The business had revenue of €214.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of €211.79 million.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STVN. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Stevanato Group in the third quarter worth $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Stevanato Group during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Stevanato Group during the third quarter valued at $176,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Stevanato Group during the third quarter valued at $393,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Stevanato Group during the third quarter valued at $461,000. 11.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE:STVN opened at €17.17 ($19.51) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of €22.09. Stevanato Group has a one year low of €16.61 ($18.88) and a one year high of €29.18 ($33.16). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.66.
Stevanato Group Company Profile
Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.
Further Reading: Straddles
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stevanato Group (STVN)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Stevanato Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stevanato Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.