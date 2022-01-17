Zacks: Brokerages Expect Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) to Post $0.12 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Stevanato Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.11. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stevanato Group will report full-year earnings of $0.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.55. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.56. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Stevanato Group.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported €0.10 ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of €0.46 ($0.52) by (€0.36) (($0.41)). The business had revenue of €214.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of €211.79 million.

STVN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Stevanato Group from $28.00 to $34.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stevanato Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Stevanato Group from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €26.56 ($30.18).

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STVN. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Stevanato Group in the third quarter worth $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Stevanato Group during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Stevanato Group during the third quarter valued at $176,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Stevanato Group during the third quarter valued at $393,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Stevanato Group during the third quarter valued at $461,000. 11.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:STVN opened at €17.17 ($19.51) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of €22.09. Stevanato Group has a one year low of €16.61 ($18.88) and a one year high of €29.18 ($33.16). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Stevanato Group Company Profile

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.



