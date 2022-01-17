Zacks: Brokerages Expect MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) to Announce $0.45 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) to report $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for MGE Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the highest is $0.47. MGE Energy posted earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MGE Energy will report full-year earnings of $3.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.98 to $3.03. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover MGE Energy.

Get MGE Energy alerts:

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $145.87 million for the quarter. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 18.67%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MGEE. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on MGE Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut MGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on MGE Energy from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in MGE Energy by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 338,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,845,000 after acquiring an additional 10,237 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in MGE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $268,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in MGE Energy by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in MGE Energy by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MGE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $304,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGEE opened at $77.93 on Monday. MGE Energy has a 52 week low of $63.00 and a 52 week high of $82.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.92 and a 200-day moving average of $77.68.

MGE Energy Company Profile

MGE Energy, Inc provides natural gas and electric services. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations, Regulated Gas Utility Operations, Non-Regulated Energy Operations, Transmission Investments, and All Other. The Regulated Electric Utility Operations segment engages in generating, purchasing, and distributing electricity.

Recommended Story: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MGE Energy (MGEE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.