Zacks: Brokerages Expect Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) to Post -$0.11 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) to post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Liquidia’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Liquidia posted earnings per share of ($0.38) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 71.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liquidia will report full year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.54). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.47). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Liquidia.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 million. Liquidia had a negative net margin of 376.75% and a negative return on equity of 71.68%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Liquidia from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liquidia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of LQDA traded up $0.52 on Monday, hitting $6.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 510,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,060. The company has a market capitalization of $324.86 million, a PE ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 0.25. Liquidia has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $7.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.49.

In related news, Director Arthur S. Kirsch purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.24 per share, with a total value of $127,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Russell Schundler purchased 117,908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.21 per share, for a total transaction of $496,392.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 205.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 6,827 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. 33.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liquidia Company Profile

Liquidia Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary engages in developing and commercializing biopharmaceutical products. It engages in novel products development used in PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT is a particle engineering platform that enables precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy and performance of a wide range of therapies.

