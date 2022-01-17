Zacks: Brokerages Expect Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) to Announce $0.55 EPS

Equities analysts expect Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) to post $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Investar’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.56. Investar reported earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Investar will report full year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.52. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Investar.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $25.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.56 million. Investar had a return on equity of 1.57% and a net margin of 5.15%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Investar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Investar from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Investar from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Investar during the 2nd quarter valued at $246,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Investar during the 2nd quarter worth $501,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Investar during the 2nd quarter worth $982,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Investar by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 191,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,380,000 after purchasing an additional 31,568 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Investar during the 2nd quarter worth $628,000. Institutional investors own 55.33% of the company’s stock.

ISTR traded up $0.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.89. 5,636 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,456. Investar has a twelve month low of $15.66 and a twelve month high of $23.69. The stock has a market cap of $195.38 million, a P/E ratio of 37.04 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Investar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.75%.

About Investar

Investar Holding Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking services. It offers a full range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses as well as loans to individuals. Its lending products consists of owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, construction loans and commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, equipment financing and lines of credit, while its loans to individuals include first and second mortgage loans, installment loans, and lines of credit.

