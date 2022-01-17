Zacks: Brokerages Expect Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) to Announce $1.98 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) to report $1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Insight Enterprises’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.99 and the lowest is $1.97. Insight Enterprises posted earnings per share of $1.76 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will report full year earnings of $7.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.05 to $7.06. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.45 to $7.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Insight Enterprises.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.19. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NSIT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of Insight Enterprises stock opened at $102.77 on Monday. Insight Enterprises has a 52-week low of $75.38 and a 52-week high of $111.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.77.

In other Insight Enterprises news, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $97,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.25, for a total transaction of $315,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,500 shares of company stock worth $6,023,475 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 1.2% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,907 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 0.3% during the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 48,647 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,382,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Insight Enterprises by 2.8% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Insight Enterprises by 3.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,151 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period.

Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

