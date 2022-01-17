Zacks: Brokerages Expect Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) to Post -$0.74 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) to post earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Freeline Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.07) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.41). The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.
On average, analysts expect that Freeline Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.56) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.88) to ($2.92). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.73) to ($1.39). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Freeline Therapeutics.
Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.15.
NASDAQ FRLN opened at $1.47 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.26. Freeline Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.37 and a twelve month high of $18.49.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $1,225,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Freeline Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $663,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Freeline Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $293,000. Veritable L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, CHI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freeline Therapeutics by 3.5% during the third quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 1,427,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,867,000 after buying an additional 47,638 shares during the last quarter. 29.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Freeline Therapeutics
Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B.
