Zacks: Brokerages Expect Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) to Post -$0.49 EPS

Analysts predict that Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) will report earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Epizyme’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.63) and the highest is ($0.36). Epizyme posted earnings per share of ($0.65) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Epizyme will report full-year earnings of ($2.46) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.60) to ($2.32). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.22) to ($0.96). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Epizyme.

Get Epizyme alerts:

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.16). Epizyme had a negative net margin of 779.45% and a negative return on equity of 432.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.55) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:EPZM opened at $2.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86. Epizyme has a 12-month low of $2.07 and a 12-month high of $12.69. The company has a market capitalization of $225.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.87.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Epizyme in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,368,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Epizyme in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Epizyme by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 101,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 21,170 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Epizyme by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 636,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,289,000 after acquiring an additional 9,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Epizyme during the 2nd quarter worth about $237,000. Institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

About Epizyme

Epizyme, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel epigenetic medicines for cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline is lead by, tazemetostat which targets Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, molecularly defined solid tumors, non-small-cell lung carcinoma, molecularly targeted tumors, and ovarian cancer.

Read More: Cash Flow

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Epizyme (EPZM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Epizyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epizyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.