Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $353.48 Million

Analysts expect that Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) will report sales of $353.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Zumiez’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $351.65 million and the highest is $355.00 million. Zumiez posted sales of $331.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Zumiez will report full year sales of $1.19 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Zumiez.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $289.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.82 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 10.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ZUMZ. Zacks Investment Research raised Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Zumiez in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zumiez currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.80.

ZUMZ traded down $0.62 on Wednesday, hitting $43.39. 334,650 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,780. Zumiez has a twelve month low of $36.33 and a twelve month high of $55.10. The company has a market cap of $997.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.36.

In other Zumiez news, Director Thomas D. Campion sold 40,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $2,230,173.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,000 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $89,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Zumiez by 4.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 787,743 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,592,000 after acquiring an additional 33,827 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 11.2% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 106,067 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $5,196,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 22.2% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 603,955 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,588,000 after buying an additional 109,808 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 9.4% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,987 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 15.5% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 28,004 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 3,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

