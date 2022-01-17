Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) will report earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Veracyte’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.07). Veracyte also reported earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veracyte will report full year earnings of ($1.15) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.28) to ($1.07). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.39). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Veracyte.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $60.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.66 million. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 39.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Veracyte from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Veracyte in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Veracyte in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veracyte has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.78.

In related news, Director Karin Eastham sold 4,400 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32,978.71, for a total value of $145,106,324.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 9,232 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total value of $332,813.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,632 shares of company stock valued at $145,664,138. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veracyte by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,405,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $297,531,000 after purchasing an additional 34,347 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Veracyte by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,330,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $247,591,000 after buying an additional 324,747 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Veracyte by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,069,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $235,471,000 after buying an additional 2,319,050 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Veracyte by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,246,570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $169,777,000 after buying an additional 57,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Veracyte by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,554,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,135,000 after buying an additional 389,722 shares in the last quarter.

VCYT stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.34. The stock had a trading volume of 857,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,640. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.85 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.89. Veracyte has a 52-week low of $28.42 and a 52-week high of $86.03.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

