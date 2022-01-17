Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) to Announce $0.53 EPS

Analysts expect Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) to report earnings of $0.53 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Ciena’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.59. Ciena reported earnings per share of $0.52 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ciena will report full-year earnings of $3.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.34. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.36 to $4.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ciena.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Ciena had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CIEN shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Ciena from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on Ciena from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Barclays raised their price target on Ciena from $66.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Ciena from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Ciena from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.86.

Shares of Ciena stock opened at $71.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.51. Ciena has a 52-week low of $47.52 and a 52-week high of $78.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.84.

In related news, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total transaction of $122,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Phipps sold 21,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $1,606,243.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,098 shares of company stock valued at $2,411,253. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Ciena by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,228,966 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,915,000 after purchasing an additional 267,539 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Ciena by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 304,827 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ciena during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,891,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Ciena by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 22,405 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in Ciena by 908.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 42,096 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 37,921 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

