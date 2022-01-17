Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) to Announce $0.32 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) will announce $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Alarm.com’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.34. Alarm.com posted earnings of $0.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alarm.com will report full-year earnings of $1.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $1.88. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Alarm.com.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.15. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $192.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

ALRM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alarm.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Alarm.com from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.43.

Shares of NASDAQ ALRM traded up $0.62 during trading on Monday, reaching $78.35. 210,826 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,000. Alarm.com has a 52-week low of $73.61 and a 52-week high of $107.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 8.56 and a quick ratio of 8.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 68.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.15.

In other news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total transaction of $1,977,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel Ramos sold 5,678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total value of $483,084.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,129 shares of company stock worth $7,665,514 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALRM. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Alarm.com by 323,590.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297,795 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,327,000 after purchasing an additional 297,703 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Alarm.com by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,799 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Alarm.com by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,770 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Alarm.com by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 103,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alarm.com by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,438 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

