Zacks: Analysts Expect Vita Coco Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:COCO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $77.20 Million

Brokerages expect Vita Coco Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:COCO) to post sales of $77.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vita Coco’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $76.10 million and the highest is $78.30 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vita Coco will report full year sales of $370.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $369.00 million to $371.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $422.20 million, with estimates ranging from $420.80 million to $423.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Vita Coco.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $115.67 million for the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.86.

In related news, Director Ira Liran acquired 49,150 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.43 per share, for a total transaction of $512,634.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Beverages Sa Verlinvest sold 199,961 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $2,805,452.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 94,000 shares of company stock worth $969,052 over the last quarter. 7.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:COCO opened at $10.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Vita Coco has a fifty-two week low of $8.45 and a fifty-two week high of $18.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.17.

Vita Coco Company Profile

THE VITA COCO COMPANY provides beverage platform. The company’s brands include coconut water, Vita Coco; clean energy drink Runa; sustainable enhanced water, Ever & Ever and protein-infused water, PWR LIFT. THE VITA COCO COMPANY is based in NEW YORK.

