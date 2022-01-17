Zacks: Analysts Expect Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) to Post $0.36 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Veeco Instruments’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the highest is $0.37. Veeco Instruments reported earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veeco Instruments will report full-year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.36. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.68. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Veeco Instruments.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $150.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.63 million. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 12.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share.

VECO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Veeco Instruments in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $28.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.57.

VECO traded up $1.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $31.99. The company had a trading volume of 412,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,790. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 94.09 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.34 and a 200-day moving average of $24.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.58. Veeco Instruments has a 1-year low of $18.22 and a 1-year high of $32.40.

In other Veeco Instruments news, Director Peter J. Simone sold 6,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total value of $174,693.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan Wilkerson sold 1,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total transaction of $49,561.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 7.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 2.2% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 34,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 90,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 3.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 27,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

About Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.

