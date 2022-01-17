Zacks: Analysts Expect QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Will Post Earnings of $1.71 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) to announce $1.71 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for QCR’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.73. QCR posted earnings of $1.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 42.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QCR will report full-year earnings of $6.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.18 to $6.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.92 to $6.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow QCR.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.31. QCR had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The business had revenue of $80.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share.

QCRH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of QCR from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QCR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of QCRH stock traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $61.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,730. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $963.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.67 and a 200-day moving average of $52.74. QCR has a twelve month low of $37.71 and a twelve month high of $61.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.26%.

In other QCR news, EVP Dana L. Nichols sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.70, for a total transaction of $28,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of QCR in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of QCR in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of QCR by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of QCR by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,822 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in QCR during the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. 68.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QCR Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and All Other. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of the firm’s subsidiary banks namely Quad City Bank & Trust Co, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Co, Community State Bank, and Rockford Bank & Trust Co The Wealth Management segment represents the trust and asset management and investment management and advisory services.

