Zacks: Analysts Expect Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) to Post $0.45 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) will report $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Global Net Lease’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.45. Global Net Lease also reported earnings per share of $0.45 in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Global Net Lease will report full year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.77. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.95. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Global Net Lease.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.39). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 0.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

GNL opened at $15.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.86, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.50. Global Net Lease has a twelve month low of $13.78 and a twelve month high of $20.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently -571.41%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GNL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Global Net Lease by 9.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,883,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,373 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Global Net Lease by 10,049.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,045,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,419 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Global Net Lease by 75.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,911,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,361,000 after acquiring an additional 820,163 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Global Net Lease in the third quarter worth about $12,330,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 5.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,077,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,926,000 after buying an additional 762,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.

