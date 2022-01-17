Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) to Announce $0.26 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) will post $0.26 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Vera Bradley’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.27. Vera Bradley reported earnings per share of $0.31 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Vera Bradley will report full year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.82. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Vera Bradley.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The textile maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.08). Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $134.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on VRA shares. TheStreet upgraded Vera Bradley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Vera Bradley from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vera Bradley by 12.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 162,129 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 18,071 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 218.0% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 49,583 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 33,992 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 470.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,816 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 9,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 711,253 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,812,000 after purchasing an additional 48,960 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

Vera Bradley stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.34. 11,347 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,680. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.22. Vera Bradley has a 1-year low of $7.76 and a 1-year high of $13.62. The company has a market capitalization of $281.31 million, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.79.

About Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States; verabradley.com; the Vera Bradley online outlet site; and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

