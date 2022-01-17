Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.49 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) will post ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Root’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.56) and the highest is ($0.44). Root posted earnings per share of ($0.72) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Root will report full year earnings of ($2.14) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.21) to ($2.08). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.96) to ($1.16). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Root.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $93.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.20) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on ROOT shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Root in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Root from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays lowered shares of Root from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Root from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Root currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.08.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROOT. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Root by 100.0% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new position in Root during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Root during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Root during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Root during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ROOT traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $2.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,237,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,981,370. Root has a twelve month low of $2.51 and a twelve month high of $24.95. The stock has a market cap of $679.23 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of -1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.51.

Root Company Profile

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

