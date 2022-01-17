Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE:JOBY) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE:JOBY) will post ($0.15) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Joby Aviation’s earnings. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Joby Aviation will report full-year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.62) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Joby Aviation.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.14).

JOBY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Joby Aviation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of NYSE:JOBY opened at $5.71 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.48. Joby Aviation has a 52 week low of $5.56 and a 52 week high of $17.00.

In other news, CEO Joeben Bevirt bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.29 per share, for a total transaction of $251,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Cahill Sciarra bought 155,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.32 per share, for a total transaction of $979,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JOBY. Intel Corp bought a new stake in Joby Aviation in the third quarter valued at $463,170,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Joby Aviation in the third quarter valued at $77,233,000. Slate Path Capital LP bought a new stake in Joby Aviation in the third quarter valued at $35,210,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation during the third quarter worth about $30,228,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation during the third quarter worth about $21,644,000. 38.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Joby Aviation Company Profile

Reinvent Technology Partners entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Joby Aviation.

