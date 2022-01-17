Zacks: Analysts Anticipate BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Analysts predict that BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI) will post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for BioVie’s earnings. BioVie reported earnings per share of ($0.22) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 68.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BioVie will report full-year earnings of ($2.86) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.36) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover BioVie.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BIVI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 27th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of BioVie from $50.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. swisspartners Ltd. raised its position in shares of BioVie by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. swisspartners Ltd. now owns 80,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of BioVie by 90.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 53,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 25,200 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BioVie by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BioVie by 267.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 71,197 shares during the period. 5.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIVI stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.47. The stock had a trading volume of 13,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,986. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.59. BioVie has a twelve month low of $4.35 and a twelve month high of $46.10.

About BioVie

BioVie, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which discovers, develops and commercializes drug therapies for liver disease. It focuses on BIV201, which treats ascites due to chronic liver cirrhosis. The company was founded on April 10, 2013 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

