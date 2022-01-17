Zacks: Analysts Anticipate AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) to Post $0.34 EPS

Analysts expect that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) will report earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for AssetMark Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the highest is $0.36. AssetMark Financial reported earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that AssetMark Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow AssetMark Financial.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. AssetMark Financial had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $139.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMK shares. TheStreet downgraded AssetMark Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AssetMark Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on AssetMark Financial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on AssetMark Financial from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

In related news, EVP Mukesh Mehta sold 27,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $783,353.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in AssetMark Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in AssetMark Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 93,620.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMK traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.23. 102,240 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,209. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.15. AssetMark Financial has a 1 year low of $21.83 and a 1 year high of $29.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 874.33 and a beta of 1.12.

About AssetMark Financial

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions. It also provides end-to-end experience, spanning nearly all elements of an adviser’s engagement with client, from initial conversations to ongoing financial planning discussions, including performance reporting and billing.

