Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yellow Corporation provides comprehensive logistics and less-than-truckload networks in North America with local, regional, national and international. The company offers industry expertise in flexible supply chain solutions, ensuring customers can ship industrial, commercial and retail goods. It is the holding company for a portfolio of LTL brands including Holland, New Penn, Reddaway and YRC Freight, as well as the logistics company HNRY Logistics. Yellow Corporation, formerly known as YRC Worldwide Inc., is headquarted in OVERLAND PARK, Kan. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Yellow from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Yellow from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Yellow from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Yellow has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.50.

NASDAQ:YELL opened at $11.16 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.59. Yellow has a one year low of $4.49 and a one year high of $15.24. The company has a market cap of $572.35 million, a PE ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 3.04.

Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Yellow will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Matthew A. Doheny acquired 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.15 per share, for a total transaction of $407,650.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Douglas A. Carty acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.51 per share, with a total value of $135,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 66,000 shares of company stock valued at $820,250 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YELL. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Yellow during the 1st quarter valued at $508,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Yellow during the 2nd quarter valued at $281,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Yellow during the 2nd quarter worth $354,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Yellow during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Yellow during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.71% of the company’s stock.

About Yellow

Yellow Corp. operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the portfolio of LTL brands including Holland, New Penn, Reddaway, and YRC Freight, as well as the logistics company. The company was founded by A. J. Harrell in 1924 and is headquartered in Overland Park, KS.

