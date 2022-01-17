XMON Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.57 Million (XMON)

XMON (CURRENCY:XMON) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 17th. XMON has a market cap of $101.91 million and $1.57 million worth of XMON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XMON coin can now be bought for $68,168.70 or 1.59536250 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, XMON has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get XMON alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002341 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.63 or 0.00062317 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.98 or 0.00070166 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,268.86 or 0.07650173 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,601.33 or 0.99700545 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.43 or 0.00068875 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00007841 BTC.

XMON Coin Profile

XMON’s genesis date was November 13th, 2020. XMON’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495 coins. XMON’s official Twitter account is @0xmons

According to CryptoCompare, “0xmons is an experimental NFT project that combines generative pixel art with blockchain collectibles. “

XMON Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XMON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XMON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XMON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XMON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.