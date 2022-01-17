Xion Finance (XGT) Trading Down 11.3% Over Last Week

Xion Finance (CURRENCY:XGT) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 17th. One Xion Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.0338 or 0.00000079 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Xion Finance has traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar. Xion Finance has a market capitalization of $336,620.01 and approximately $8,297.00 worth of Xion Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002342 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.48 or 0.00061977 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.14 or 0.00070552 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,264.13 or 0.07641157 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,521.31 or 0.99540025 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.52 or 0.00069098 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00007863 BTC.

Xion Finance Coin Profile

Xion Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,960,845 coins. Xion Finance’s official Twitter account is @xion_global

According to CryptoCompare, “Xion Finance enables users to earn compounding interest, trading fees and XGT rewards using smart contracts which are open source. Xion Finance does not take custody of tokens. Xion Global Inc. is a Delaware corporation and is not a licensed bank, money lender or an exchange. Xion Finance uses Uniswap Exchange contracts for placing a trade. Xion Finance currently charges minimal fees from users for the services provided through its smart contracts. “

Buying and Selling Xion Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xion Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xion Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Xion Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

