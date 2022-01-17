Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNYIF) Short Interest Up 42.4% in December

Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNYIF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,111,000 shares, an increase of 42.4% from the December 15th total of 4,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 377.2 days.

Shares of XNYIF stock opened at $1.55 on Monday. Xinyi Solar has a 52-week low of $1.29 and a 52-week high of $2.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.73 and its 200 day moving average is $1.96.

Xinyi Solar Company Profile

Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells solar glass products in the People's Republic of China, Malaysia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sales of Solar Glass; Solar Farm Business; and Engineering, Procurement and Construction Services.

