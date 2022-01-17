Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNYIF) Short Interest Up 42.4% in December

Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNYIF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,111,000 shares, an increase of 42.4% from the December 15th total of 4,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 377.2 days.
Shares of XNYIF stock opened at $1.55 on Monday. Xinyi Solar has a 52-week low of $1.29 and a 52-week high of $2.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.73 and its 200 day moving average is $1.96.
Xinyi Solar Company Profile
