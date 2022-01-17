Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 1,081.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 628,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 575,453 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.67% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $48,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth $38,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 131.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $85.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.85 and a 200-day moving average of $78.43. The company has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.90 and a beta of 1.70. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $56.70 and a one year high of $91.41.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $463.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.81 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 23.01%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.00%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.43.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 16,873 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $1,512,664.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michele Allen sold 28,089 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.21, for a total transaction of $2,449,641.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,194 shares of company stock worth $4,062,394. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

