WSFS Financial (WSFS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, January 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $147.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.39 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 41.60%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. On average, analysts expect WSFS Financial to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ WSFS opened at $56.06 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.15. WSFS Financial has a fifty-two week low of $40.64 and a fifty-two week high of $56.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is currently 9.11%.

In related news, EVP Richard Wright sold 10,362 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total value of $551,880.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peggy H. Eddens sold 1,552 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.19, for a total value of $76,342.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,647 shares of company stock valued at $721,216. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in WSFS Financial stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,313 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,662 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.08% of WSFS Financial worth $1,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on WSFS Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.40.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

