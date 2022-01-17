WPP (LON:WPP) Sets New 12-Month High at $1,212.50

WPP plc (LON:WPP)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,212.50 ($16.46) and last traded at GBX 1,212 ($16.45), with a volume of 174782 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,187.50 ($16.12).

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WPP shares. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 1,270 ($17.24) price objective on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,360 ($18.46) price objective on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,550 ($21.04) price target on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 1,225 ($16.63) price target on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WPP presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,200.89 ($16.30).

The company has a market cap of £14.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,110.28 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,025.18.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

