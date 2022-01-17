World Asset Management Inc Sells 65 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

World Asset Management Inc reduced its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 126.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 29.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 67.0% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 81.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

In related news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 5,598 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.93, for a total value of $923,278.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RS opened at $166.33 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $160.42 and a 200 day moving average of $153.43. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a one year low of $114.26 and a one year high of $181.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.99.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.95 by $0.20. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 20.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.688 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is 15.84%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $162.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.89.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS).

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.