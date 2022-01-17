World Asset Management Inc Sells 288 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

World Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Ameren were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ameren by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 9,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 36,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in Ameren by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 43,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,529,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Ameren by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 7,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,371,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,096,000 after purchasing an additional 20,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Ameren from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ameren from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameren has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.33.

Shares of AEE stock opened at $88.09 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.35. Ameren Co. has a 52 week low of $69.79 and a 52 week high of $90.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 10.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ameren news, CEO Warner L. Baxter sold 57,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total transaction of $4,976,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

