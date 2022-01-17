World Asset Management Inc Sells 237 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

World Asset Management Inc reduced its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 62,613 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,600,000 after buying an additional 2,619 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 16.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 0.6% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 32,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 2.5% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 433.2% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 129,511 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,701,000 after acquiring an additional 105,223 shares during the period. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.00.

GPC opened at $138.11 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.08. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $93.62 and a 12-month high of $142.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $135.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.24. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.90%.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

