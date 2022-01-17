World Asset Management Inc Sells 128 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,463 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 20.6% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 164 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 4.0% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 853 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.7% during the third quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 5,024 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 14.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 5.9% during the third quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 678 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MLM opened at $402.63 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $425.58 and a 200-day moving average of $387.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.56 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $280.38 and a twelve month high of $446.46.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 12.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.71 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 11.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $425.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $525.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Barclays upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $415.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $457.54.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

