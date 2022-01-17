World Asset Management Inc Lowers Stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

World Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Cerner were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CERN. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 601.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cerner from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Edward Jones downgraded Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. SVB Leerink downgraded Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.64.

Shares of Cerner stock opened at $92.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.13 billion, a PE ratio of 53.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.85. Cerner Co. has a twelve month low of $67.96 and a twelve month high of $93.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Cerner had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Cerner’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. This is a positive change from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.79%.

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

