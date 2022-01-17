World Asset Management Inc Has $586,000 Stock Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

World Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,877 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,969 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HBAN. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 15,251 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,032 shares of the bank’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 29,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 21,768 shares of the bank’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank NA grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 20,371 shares of the bank’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $17.63 on Monday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $17.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.36. The company has a market capitalization of $25.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.14). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 30.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Huntington Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. This is a boost from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.26%.

In other news, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 17,511 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $303,815.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 8,597 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $138,497.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 366,827 shares of company stock valued at $5,907,614 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HBAN. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.94.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

Featured Story: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.