Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) Receives “Buy” Rating from Barclays

Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZAF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $5,450.00 price target on the stock.

WZZAF has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4,960.00 target price on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Monday, October 25th. HSBC cut shares of Wizz Air from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,486.33.

Get Wizz Air alerts:

Wizz Air stock remained flat at $$65.00 during trading hours on Monday. 80 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267. Wizz Air has a 52-week low of $50.05 and a 52-week high of $75.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.13 and its 200-day moving average is $63.92.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes. It provides services, such as, car rentals, hotels, airport parking and transfer. It operates through the Airline and Tour Operator segments. The Airline segment is operated though the Wizz Air brand which sells flight tickets and related services to external customer and to a Wizz Tours.

Further Reading: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Wizz Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wizz Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.