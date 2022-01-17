WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.23.

WETF stock opened at $6.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.19. The company has a market capitalization of $927.40 million, a P/E ratio of 45.64 and a beta of 1.72. WisdomTree Investments has a 1-year low of $5.13 and a 1-year high of $7.38.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $78.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.65 million. WisdomTree Investments had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that WisdomTree Investments will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.71%.

In other news, insider Peter M. Ziemba sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $33,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 279.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,685,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,355 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in WisdomTree Investments by 0.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,530,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,489,000 after buying an additional 13,949 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Investments in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in WisdomTree Investments by 2.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 744,261 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after buying an additional 15,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Investments in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

WisdomTree Investments Company Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers.

