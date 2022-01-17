WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE) Short Interest Down 34.1% in December

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, a decline of 34.1% from the December 15th total of 41,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. One Capital Management LLC grew its stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 668,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,732,000 after buying an additional 137,638 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 82,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $452,000.

DGRE stock opened at $28.55 on Monday. WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a one year low of $27.19 and a one year high of $31.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a $0.164 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%.

