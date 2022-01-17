Wing Finance (WING) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $2.59 Million

Wing Finance (CURRENCY:WING) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. During the last week, Wing Finance has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Wing Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $13.58 or 0.00031595 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wing Finance has a market cap of $30.52 million and $2.59 million worth of Wing Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002328 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.82 or 0.00062414 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.47 or 0.00070912 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,318.52 or 0.07722800 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,768.17 or 0.99529314 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.82 or 0.00069406 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00008186 BTC.

Wing Finance Profile

Wing Finance was first traded on September 8th, 2020. Wing Finance’s total supply is 3,373,227 coins and its circulating supply is 2,248,227 coins. Wing Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. During 2020, a vote was held and WING holders decided to lower WING's final total supply to 5 million and adjust WING's distribution rate. “

