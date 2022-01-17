Windham Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Windham Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 22.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,624 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF stock opened at $151.85 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.44. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of $128.07 and a 12 month high of $156.94.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

