Windham Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Windham Capital Management LLC lessened its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 22.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,056 shares during the quarter. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF makes up about 1.5% of Windham Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Windham Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $7,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 147.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 296.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

SRLN stock opened at $45.84 on Monday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $45.20 and a twelve month high of $46.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.65.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.