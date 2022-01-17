Winch Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 430,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 117,814 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 9.2% of Winch Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Winch Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $26,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $326,000. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $3,162,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 429,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,354,000 after buying an additional 77,516 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.4% during the third quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 19,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 3,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 199.3% during the third quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 12,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 8,130 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VGSH stock opened at $60.57 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.98 and a 200-day moving average of $61.26. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $60.56 and a one year high of $61.64.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.204 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Article: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.